‘Disqualification a threat to democracy’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 24: The Meghalaya Congress has condemned the disqualification of AICC leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha a day after the Surat court convicted and sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ronnie V. Lyngdoh said it is a dangerous trend and a threat to democracy that opposition leaders are being disqualified and arrested without any space for appeal. He maintained that the instance only reveals that the defamation case was predetermined and motivated.

“These sort of things never happened in independent India. Opposition leaders are being disqualified for unjustified reasons,” Lyngdoh said while stating the party will register a strong protest.