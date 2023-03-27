BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on 2018 Modi tweet, “rectified my stance”

Shillong, March 27: Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar whose 2018 tweet criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral said that she has rectified her stance.

Sundar is also being targeted by Congress, the party which she served in 2018, when the Tweet was done.

Clarifying her stance, Khushbu Sundar in her latest Tweet said, “Yes, I had my opinion which had changed long back with greater awareness. I had rectified my stance since and that is why I even joined BJP to support their cause. So I have no hesitation in apologizing and have moved on since long. Let them have fun beating the dead snake”.

Congress leader at that time, Khushbu Sundar, had said that the meaning of Modi should be changed to corruption. “Yahan #Modi wahan #Modi jahan dekho #Modi..lekin yeh kya?? Har #Modi ke aage #bhrashtachaar surname laga hua hai..toh baat ko no samjho..#Modi mutlab #bhrashtachaar..let’s change the meaning of #Modi to corruption..suits better..#Nirav #Lalit #Namo = corruption..,” she posted in Hindi.

“I am not ashamed of the ‘Modi’ tweet posted when I was in the Congress party. I was only following the leader and speaking the language of the party then,” she said.