‘Why are you angry with us Delhiites?’ Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi as budget put on hold

Shillong, March 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the budget of the capital was halted by the central government.

Kejriwal in his letter sought approval to present the Delhi budget in assembly after it was halted on the basis that the allocation for advertisements was more than infrastructure development, reports suggested.

“For the first time in the country’s 75-year history, the budget has been stopped,” he wrote in the letter.

Later in a Tweet, Kejriwal stated, “Delhi is doing exceedingly well, despite all obstacles being created on a daily basis. Imagine if such obstacles were not created and all govts worked together for the welfare of people. Then Delhi would grow multiple times faster”.

Till the Ministry of Home Affairs gives a go ahead to the budget, it cannot be presented in the Delhi assembly. The budget this year was themed ‘neat and clean Delhi’. There is a special focus to clean Yamuna Rover in the budget and removal of garbage from landfill sites.