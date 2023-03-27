No water supply to Shillong city from GSWS on Mar 29, 30, 31

Shillong, March 27: There shall be no water supply from Greater Shillong Water Supply (GSWS) Scheme to Shillong city during March 29, 30 and 31, 2023 as pumping operation will be affected due to disruption in power supply.

A notice circulated by the Chief Engineer, PHE Department, has informed that “on account of stringing of 220 KV DC Killing- Mawngap-New Shillong transmission line between tower location No. AP-4/0 to AP 5/0 at Mawphlang by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), the dedicated 33 KV power sub-station of Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme will be affected”.