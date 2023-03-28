Govt statements on rail-link to state get the goat of KHNAM

SHILLONG, March 27: Amid a renewed push to connect Meghalaya with the rest of the country through railways, the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has asked the government to instead focus on the implementation of ILP in the state, without which, it said, rail-linking Meghalaya will not be a reality.

The KHNAM alleged that there will be attempts to fool the people with the ‘goods-train-only’ card.

“Once the railway track is completed, the question of goods train or passenger train is not relevant anymore,” the KHNAM said, while reiterating that ILP is a prerequisite for railways.

Stating that the work on rail-link to the state is pending due no non-availability of NOC from the KHADC, the KHNAM has asked the KHADC not to issue the NOC for railways until ILP is implemented and after consultation with all the stakeholders.