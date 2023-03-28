Nongrah water scheme yet to benefit locals

SHILLONG, March 27: Nongthymmai MLA and TMC State president, Charles Pyngrope on Monday said that the Nongrah Water Supply Scheme, albeit completed in December last year, is yet to benefit the local populace.

“The answer by the Minister is clear that the scheme has been completed but so far the benefits of the scheme have not trickled down to the populace,” Charles told the House on Monday during the Budget session of the Assembly.

Responding to one of the TMC MLA’s query, PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak stated that the Jal Jeevan Mission for Nongrah was sanctioned on November 28 last year at an estimated cost of Rs 18.87 crore and is at various stages of implementation.

Pyngrope further queried about whether any tender order being given while pointing out that there is no work being undertaken on the ground with regard to laying of pipes for the distribution of water through the benefit of the scheme.

In reply, the PHE minister said that the tendered work has already started and the exploratory drilling of borewell and other components of work are at various stages.

Countering the minister, the TMC leislator said that the exploratory bore well was done to augment the water that is supposed to be collected to add additional supply to the village. “My question is that water is now there under the previous scheme of Rs 6 crore, so when will the distribution of water as household tap connections take place?” he said.

As the minister began reading a long reply, Pyngrope asked for it to be tabled in the House.

Earlier, the PHE minister had informed that an amount of Rs 5.92 crore was sanctioned for the Nongrah Water Supply Scheme and the expected population to benefit from this scheme upon completion was a little over 12,000.