PAN Link with Aadhaar: Check status and know the last date of linking

Shillong, March 28: Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar card linking is required by the Income Tax Department and must be completed by March 31, 2023.

There hasn’t been any news on the deadline extension so far. The Income Tax Department stated that the procedure is required by the Income Tax Act of 1961 in a tweet sent earlier this month.

Also, it stated that all unlinked PAN would stop functioning as of April 1. For taxpayers to determine whether their PAN is connected to Aadhaar, the department has also provided links on its website.

Click Quick Links then link Aadhaar Status on the homepage. The taxpayer must input their PAN and Aadhaar numbers in two fields on the new page. The server will display a pop-up notification after determining the status. The message will say: “Your PAN is already connected to given Aadhar” if Aadhaar and PAN are linked. The screen will display the following message if the two papers are not linked: “PAN is not connected to Aadhaar. To link your Aadhaar with PAN, kindly click the “Link Aadhaar” button “. The following notice will appear to the taxpayer if the Aadhaar-PAN link is active: “Your request to link your Aadhaar and PAN has been sent to UIDAI for verification. Please visit the ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on the homepage later to check the status”.

This link can also be used to check Pan link with Aadhaar