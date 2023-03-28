Recently rescued barking deer dies

Tura, March 27: A barking deer, which was recently rescued a few weeks ago near Chibinang village in West Garo Hills, died on Monday, prompting the Wildlife department in the district to investigate the case.

Locally known as ‘Balgitchak’, the barking deer was rescued a few weeks ago by a GHADC forest team of Phulbari range before being handed over to wildlife officials.

The barking deer, which had sustained injuries, was then brought to Tura where it was kept in an enclosure with another barking deer for acclimatisation.

The deer, however, was found dead on Monday.

Informing about the situation, DFO Wildlife, Rupankar Marak, said the deer was in shock due to the presence of humans beings in Chibinang village, where it was kept before being taken away by the department officials.

“This meant that we had to acclimatise the animal and thus it was kept in an enclosure with another deer. However, it died this morning and our team has gone to the place to determine the cause of death. As it is already night, we will have to perform a post-mortem tomorrow (Tuesday) to ascertain the cause of death,” said the DFO.

Informing that the zoo in-charge as well as a veterinarian are already on the spot to investigate the death, Marak said the department had tried its best in saving the deer and its loss felt heavy for them.