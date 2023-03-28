Explore possibilities for med college in Ri-Bhoi: Nongpoh MLA to govt

SHILLONG, March 27: Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem has suggested the state government to explore the possibilities to set up a medical college in Ri-Bhoi.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the ongoing Budget session here on Monday, Syiem said the Health Ministry has mentioned in its website about the establishment of 158 medical colleges, sanctioned under centrally sponsored scheme, while laying focus on underserved areas and aspirational districts.

He said that as per the proposal, a new medical college to be set up will attach to the existing district or referral hospital with fund sharing-between the central and state governments in the ratio of 90:10.

“My intention was to bring this to the notice of the government since Ri-Bhoi has been regarded as an aspirational district since 2018 with special focus on the two parameters, viz. education and health,” the UDP MLA said.

Syiem asked the state government to explore possibilities for the establishment of a medical college in Ri-Bhoi, especially when the Centre is willing to render a financial help.

“I would like to know if the government has any such plans. If not, then it can at least explore possibility of setting up a medical college in remote districts,” the MLA observed.

In her reply, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the proposal for the medical college is under active consideration.

“We are exploring the possibility which cannot be committed completely at this point of time. We have not made much headway but we are looking into it,” Lyngdoh said.

With regard to the status of the Rs 14 crore Maternal & Child Health Hospital (MCH) at Umran, Lyngdoh said that the physical progress of the 50-bed MCH, the construction of which began in January 2018, is around 90 per cent.

Informing that there has been a problem on the water and power supply front, the health minister said, “We have suggested for a processing of a borewell. We have already paid to the MePDCL for the electricity.”

While replying to a supplementary question on the appointment of specialists and medical officers in the various health centres, including CHCs and PHCs, Lyngdoh said there presently are 225 specialist doctors as against the total sanctioned posts of 375 specialist doctors.

“About 397 new medical officers, including 83 specialists, were recruited in the latest recruitment drive through the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board,” she added.