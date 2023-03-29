AFSPA extended for 6 more months in 8 Assam districts

Guwahati, March 29: The Assam government has extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in eight districts of the state for six more months with effect from April 1, 2023, after a review of the law and order situation.

“…In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 and in supersession of earlier notification, dated October 15, 2022, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare the areas covering eight) districts – Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao of the state of Assam as “disturbed area” for a further period of six months with effect from April 4, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier,” a notification issued here by the principal secretary (home and political departments), Assam, stated.

“The Government of Assam, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (Act 28 of 1958) had declared the areas, covering eight districts and one sub division – Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district of Assam as “disturbed area” with effect from October 1, 2022 for a further period of six months,” the notification read.

A review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that there is continued requirement for keeping the eight districts, except Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district, as “disturbed area” for a period of six months, the order said.

AFSPA was imposed in Assam in November 1990 and has been extended every six months since then after a review of the situation by the state government.

The Act allows security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces in case of an operation going wrong.