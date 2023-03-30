One month after angioplasty, Sushmita Sen celebrates

Shillong, March 30: Sushmita Sen stunned everyone on March 2 when she revealed that she had a heart attack. She also disclosed that needed to have an angioplasty.

The actress had disclosed that her main artery was 95% clogged. Since the actress also suffers Addison’s Disease, her health has been a serious issue for many years. Sushmita Sen recently posted a video to celebrate one month following her angioplasty. On Wednesday, she uploaded a black-and-white video of herself to Instagram.

Sushmita Sen appeared in a monochromatic video a month after she had undergone an angioplasty after a heart attack. Sushmita is seen in the video striking various poses for the camera. It appears like she is on the set of her upcoming movie. She smiles at the camera and also gives a glimpse of her squad.

The actress appears in the black-and-white video wearing a black dress. She also included Shafqat Amanat Ali’s song Ankhon Ke Saagar as the background music.

Sushmita captioned it, “Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty doing exactly what I love doingg…WORKING!!! Lights, camera, ACTION and of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!! This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat (sic)!!!”