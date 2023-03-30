Hek inaugurates EV charging station at Jorabat

NONGPOH, MARCH 30: Cabinet minister Alexander Hek today inaugurated the first electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station at the outlet of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at Jorabat in Ri Bhoi District.

AL Hek lauded the initiative of the BPCL in launching this first of its kind EV charging in the state and said that by introducing this kind of initiative, it will tremendously reduce pollution in the state.

He also stated that Meghalaya being known as a tourism destination, this initiative will give immense benefit to the environment as well as promoting tourism in the state of Meghalaya, particularly for tourist from abroad who are very concern with their health and environment.