GSU CEC approves new office bearers

Tura, March 30: The Garo Students Union’s (GSU) Central Executive Committee (CEC) here has approved the reconstitution of the GSU, Western Zone South, Ampati, which took place recently.

The elected office bearers of the newly-reconstituted zone include, Megadeth M Marak (President), Alinport D Sangma (Vice President), Prebar Ch Marak (General Secretary), SEngrim B Sangma (Assistant General Secretary), Matsram G Sangma (Chief Organizing Secretary) and Ranggi R Sangma (Games and Sports Secretary).