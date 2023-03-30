Situation tense in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra as two groups clash

Shillong, March 30: A minor fight between two people escalated into communal tension in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra late on Wednesday evening.

The fight broke out between two people near the Ram temple in Kiradpura neighbourhood.

The situation worsened when more individuals arrived at the scene and started throwing stones at one another, according to the police, who also reported that the crowd set a number of police and public vehicles on fire outside the temple.

The four injured persons in the altercation have been released from the hospital.

As police officers arrived, they took control of the situation. To disperse the throng, tear gas shells were fired. Three fire brigade units also arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire started by the torching of vehicles. To avoid any untoward incident, more police officials were stationed nearby and security was increased.

AIMIM’s National Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin posted a video on Twitter and said that after Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel visited the Ram temple, rumours that the temple had been attacked by criminals spread.

Nikhil Gupta, commissioner of police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said, “A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Kiradpura area. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful”.