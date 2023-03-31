JHADC MDC bats for in-depth study on Sixth Schedule

SHILLONG, March 30: Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) MDC A. Andrew Shullai on Wednesday suggested the academicians to explore and carry out in-depth study on the Sixth Schedule and the further possibility of making the institutions under Sixth Schedule more effective.

Addressing a one-day seminar at Assam University, Silchar, Shullai said that doing so will provide members of autonomous councils with new ideas and challenges to ensure that the Sixth Schedule is effective, efficient and dynamic.

According to a statement, the seminar on ‘Institutions, Politics and Political Processes in Fifth and Sixth Schedule Regions of India’ was organised by the Department of Political Science of the university.

Shullai, in his address at the seminar, also shared his official and personal experiences with the working and functioning of the autonomous council in Jaintia Hills.

“Since he had occupied the post of Chief Executive Member as well as Leader of Opposition in the legislative body of the council, he pointed out the practical challenges these institutions faced. He further stressed that the relevance and lack of it will depend upon how the provisions of the Sixth schedule is being considered by the state government,” the statement said.

Contending that the inapplicability of anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule to autonomous councils is a major challenge when it comes to the stability of this institution, he said the overlapping power-sharing has often reduced the authority of the autonomous councils.

Referring to Meghalaya, Shullai gave the example of how the management of schools and the implementation of SSA are being carried out by the state government. He said the councils not being able to run primary schools anymore has led to lack of space to ensure the development of one’s language in the state.

Shullai also hoped that various lacunae in autonomous councils will be addressed with the amendments being considered by the Centre and the committee examining the ways to make these institutions more relevant in changing times.

Earlier, Assam University Vice Chancellor had spoken about the dynamics of grassroots institutions in India.

“The seminar had two main technical sessions where eight papers were presented by senior professors, scholars and research students of the whole region of Northeast India,” the statement said.