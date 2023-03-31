India logs over 3000 Coronavirus cases in a single day

Shillong, March 31: India recorded 3,095 new cases of Covid-19, the largest single day increase in infections in 2023.

Over the past several days, the nation has seen an increase in the number of new Covid cases, along with a steep surge in the number of H3N2 influenza infections. 2,151 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. While there are currently 0.03 percent of active cases, the recovery rate is currently 98.78 percent.

Two people died from Covid including one in Gujarat and one in Goa.

According to information provided by the health department, Delhi recorded 295 new cases of Covid on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 12.48 percent. For the first time since August 31, the city had 300 cases on Wednesday.

According to officials, Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, will hold a meeting today to assess the Covid-19 situation in light of an uptick in instances in the nation’s capital. Senior officials and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will attend the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh, which has seen an increase in Covid cases has placed all frontline employees as well as public and private hospitals on alert.