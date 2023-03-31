Suspended cop granted bail

SHILLONG, March 30: Suspended police officer Gabriel K. Iangrai was on Thursday granted bail in all the cases filed against him.

A source close to Iangrai said that he was granted bail in all the cases by the District and Sessions Court and he would soon be released from jail.

Iangrai was arrested on November 2 on the basis of an FIR lodged by one Darwin Sangma on October 28 before the CID for allegedly misappropriating funds sanctioned for the construction of the Nationwide Emergency Response System (NERS) building at Sadar police station.

Iangrai was in police custody since November 5 and his judicial custody was extended till November 12. A bail application was filed by his sister in the High Court of Meghalaya but the plea was rejected.

Another bail application was filed before the Supreme Court of India earlier this year.