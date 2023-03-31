Twitter ‘Verified Organizations’ is now available in India

Shillong, March 31: Twitter has unveiled ‘Verified Organisations’ a feature that it claims will let businesses who have already undergone scrutiny from the social network giant to verify individuals associated with them.

Verified Organisation feature was unveiled across the globe including India on Friday by Twitter.

Twitter in a statement said that people shouldn’t have to rely solely on Twitter to be the ‘sole arbiter of truth for which accounts should be verified and vetted.’

Verified Organisations, according to Twitter, is a ‘new way’ for businesses and their affiliates to stand out on the microblogging platform.

Accounts connected to an organisation will have the parent company’s logo and an ‘affiliate’ symbol on their profiles, as well as be highlighted on its Twitter page.

According to Twitter, organisations including sports teams, media outlets, financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and NGOs have already joined Verified Organizations and displayed their affiliated handles on their individual profiles.

Companies already approved by Twitter are receiving email invitations to join Verified Organizations, which is available globally. Interested businesses can sign up for the waitlist.

Elon Musk commented on the functionality, saying that it will also helps in preventing impersonation by determining if a person genuinely works for a specific company or not.