CRPF celebrates raising day

TURA, April 1: The 120th battalion of the CRPF celebrated its raising day at its headquarters at Dakopgre in the town of Tura on Saturday.

The programme began with a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the slain CRPF jawans with battalion Commandant, Pramod Kr Singh, receiving a guard of honour during a ceremonial function held at the Quarter Guard.

During his address, Singh informed about the contribution of the battalion for the cause and welfare of the state of Meghalaya.

He also spoke of the dedication and excellence displayed by the CRPF troops during the recently concluded Assembly elections in Meghalaya, which, he said, helped in ensuring a free, fair and peaceful polls.

The occasion also provided the troops an occasion to bond while cherishing the values of the CRPF.

Further, Singh also reiterated the traditions of the force, while highlighting the core values of ‘service and loyalty’.

An inter-company volleyball match, cultural programmes as well as a ‘bara khana’ took place during the day-long function.