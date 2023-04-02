Three-day history workshop from tomorrow

SHILLONG, April 1: A three-day oral history workshop titled ‘Stories and Life Stories: Recording, Archiving and Disseminating Oral History’ will kick-start on Monday.

According to a statement here, the workshop, which is being organised by the Northeast India AV Archive in collaboration with the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Japan, and under the aegis of IQAC, St. Anthony’s College, will focus on creating an “understanding of oral history and exploring the contentious issues around history and memory”.

“The workshop will also lay emphasis on the practical aspects of recording oral history interviews, the ethics and processes of archiving oral histories,” the statement said.

It may be mentioned that the workshop will be attended by the Director of Centre for Public History Srishti-Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, and a former president of Oral History Association of India, Dr. Indira Chowdhury, along with Saaz Aggarwal, an independent oral historian and artist-cum- writer, as the resource persons.

On the other hand, the inaugural programme on Monday will be attended by Prof. Desmond Kharmawphlang of the Cultural & Creative Studies Department, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), as the chief guest.