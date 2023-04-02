Prog clarifies on GST provisions, takes up taxpayers’ issues

SHILLONG, April 1: The Department of Central Goods & Service Tax, Shillong, on Thursday organised an interactive session during which issues faced by the taxpayers were noted for taking up the same in future policy-level improvements and Clarity was provided on the various provisions of GST.

According to a statement here, the programme, which was organised at State Convention Centre, Shillong, was chaired by Chief Commissioner, CGST & Customs, Guwahati Zone, Yogendra Garg.

The programme was also attended by taxpayers, Principal Commissioner, CGST, Shillong, C Songate; Additional Commissioner, CGST, Shillong, LS Gangte; Deputy Commissioner, CGST, Shillong, Spencer M Mylliem; Assistant Commissioner, CGST Shillong, LT Bhutiani; Additional Commissioner, SGST, Meghalaya, L Khongsit, among others.

During the programme, Garg also took up trade-related issues for discussion and resolution.

Questions pertaining to issues on work contracts, TDS, Annual return filing, filing of GSTR3B, E-way bills etc, were also raised by the taxpayers during the programme.

“Prominent taxpayers like Rani Motors, Jiva Hospitality, Shillong Hyundai, Modrina Auto Enterprises, Rangers Security and Service Organization, Banalari Motors, The Shillong Times, Pioneer Carbide, Hills Cement, Nice Infotech, Shillong Ispat, MCCL among others were present,” the statement said.