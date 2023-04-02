Six in Ri-Bhoi police net in attempt-to-murder case

SHILLONG, April 1: Ri-Bhoi police has arrested six persons from Silchar in connection in an attempt-to-murder case from January this year.

The police had made the arrest following an FIR filed at Umiam Police Station by a resident of Silchar, Abhineet Shrivastava, on January 21.

When contacted, Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad on Saturday informed that three persons were arrested on March 25 while another three were arrested on March 30.

All the arrested persons have been identified as Jumma Khan (39), Sudip Singha (53), Subhra Bhawmik (42), Anshuman Deb (54), Robin Singha (39) and Raja Singh alias Rajbir Singh (42).

In the FIR, Shrivastava had mentioned that they had gone to attend the Riders Mania 23 event, organised by the BOBMC, at Orchid Umiam Lake on January 21.

He said that they were informed that their gift/goody bags were taken by another party when they had gone to register for the event.

Shrivastava further claimed that after registration, they were going towards the stage when he saw the aforesaid persons, who were already known to him, sitting and drinking alcohol.

“There was a normal exchange of words and we moved on,” Shrivastava said.

It was after this, according to the complainant, that Jumma Khan and his companions attacked him out of the blue with a wooden log.

“I tried to defend my head with my right hand and it hit my forearms. Khan was supported by three others and it was an attempt to kill me,” he added.

Following the FIR, the Ri-Bhoi police had asked the six persons to appear for interrogation. “We had to pick them up since they refused to appear before the police after being summoned,” police said.