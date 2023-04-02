Kharkhrang tells youths to adopt sporting, extracurricular activities

SHILLONG, April 1: BJP spokesperson M Kharkhrang has suggested the youths to get involved in sporting and extracurricular activities so as to abate stress and pressure.

Kharkhrang was addressing a programme organised by Meghandini Mahila Samiti, a Shillong-based voluntary women organisation.

According to a statement here, the Samiti had organised a distribution programme for the students of Madan Laban Nepali Seconday School.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Kharkhrang lauded Samiti for working towards empowering women and for adhering to their social commitment.

The former cop also asked the school management to create career-oriented awareness programmes from time to time for the children in the school.

“The children are the backbone of our society; we need to nurture them to their finest,” he said.

It may be mentioned that during the programme, students were provided free study materials.