Bribery case: Vigilance team nabs lat mandal in Badarpur

Guwahati, April 3: The state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, in sync with its intensified drive against corrupt employees/officials across government departments in Assam over the past couple of years, arrested yet another government employee in a bribery case in Karimganj district on Monday.

According to an official report, a complaint was received at the directorate, alleging that Joyshab Hussain Laskar, a lat mandal of the office of the circle officer, Badarpur, had demanded Rs 4,500 as bribe from the complainant for processing land mutation work of the complainant.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team from the vigilance directorate in the office of the circle officer, Badarpur during which Laskar was caught red handed at 12:30pm on Monday immediately after he accepted Rs 3,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, the vigilance team arrested him.

“In this connection, a case has been registered at anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station on Monday vide ACB PS case number 24/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Laskar. Necessary legal follow up action is underway,” the statement said.