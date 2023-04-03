Threat to CM by ‘pro-Khalistan outfit’: Assam Cong expresses concern

Guwahati, April 3: Rising above political differences, the Opposition Congress in Assam has expressed concern over the threat issued to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by a “US-based pro-Khalistan organisation” on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah reacted, “I have read about the terrorist threat to CM. Certain things are above partisan differences and the well-being of our elected leaders are one. I urge Assam Police, specifically the DGP, Assam Police, to upgrade the security of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

“We (APCC) always stand against terrorists,” Borah stated.

As it is, the Assam Police had stepped up security arrangements on Sunday in the wake of the threat issued to the chief minister through an audio clip by the outfit, Sikhs for Justice, reportedly based in the United States of America.

According to reports, some journalists in Assam had on Sunday received a recorded voice call from a person who issued a warning to the chief minister. The individual alleged that the pro-Khalistani supporters, who are currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Upper Assam, “were being tortured in prison”.

Assam director-general of police, G.P Singh, in a message on Twitter stated, “Reference to the audio clip threatening honourable chief minister, Assam by a person called Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heading an unlawful association called Sikhs for Justice, a case under appropriate sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered at STF (Special Task Force) police station of Assam.”

The DGP further informed that the security component of the chief minister has been adequately sensitised in the wake of the emerging threat and that in view of global events, the threat has been taken very seriously by Assam Police.

“The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue,” the DGP said.

The voice message (audio clip) received by some journalists here said: “Pro-Khalistani supporters imprisoned in Assam have been tortured. Listen very carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between Pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime and Modi. Sarma do not fall prey to this violence. We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of the Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass the Sikhs, you will be held accountable. The message is from Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of Sikhs for Justice.”

The caller, reportedly based in the US, identified himself as being a supporter of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh.

As many as eight persons, who have close links with Amritpal, currently absconding amidst a manhunt launched by Punjab Police, was brought to the high-security jail in Upper Assam last month.