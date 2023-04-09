Delhi woman loses Rs 8.6 lakh as she applies for a job online

Shillong, April 9: Due to ongoing layoffs at various organisations, hundreds of individuals are currently looking for jobs. But, one thing to keep in mind at this time is to act cautiously and thoroughly review the job posting before dealing with it.

When a woman from Delhi attempted to apply for a job via Instagram, she was defrauded of more than Rs 8.6 lakh.

According to a report, a woman from Delhi was conned out of more than Rs 8.6 lakh when she clicked on a job posting on Instagram. Her husband reported the incident to the authorities in December 2022 and stated that his wife had opened the provided link after seeing the job advertisement on Instagram.

She was then told to go to “another ID named airlinejoballindia” and enter her information there in the manner specified. The woman received a call from a man named Rahul after entering her information. The victim was instructed to deposit Rs 750 as a registration fee by the con artist.

As payment for the gate pass fee, insurance, and security money, he then persuaded the woman to send more than Rs 8.6 lakh to his account. The woman became suspicious as Rahul, the con artist, demanded more money. The police were then informed of the incident.

The culprit has now been arrested by the Delhi Police. Police said that investigation revealed that the majority of the cash withdrawals were made in Hisar, Haryana. The accused mobile phone was also found in the same state.

In addition, the accused told the authorities that he had started to con people two years ago after losing his work as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.