India registers 5357 Coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Shillong, April 9: According to data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday, India registered 5,357 new Covid cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 32,814.

In the past 24 hours, 659 doses of the vaccination have been given. The National Vaccination Campaign has so far provided a total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses.

The total number of recoveries has increased to 4,41,92,837 after 3,726 in the previous 24 hours. The recovery rate is at 98.74%.