Masks made mandatory in several states as Covid cases rise

Shillong, April 9: Since there has been a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases across the country in recent days, some states have made masks mandatory once again while others have issued cautionary advice.

In a review meeting earlier this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged states to maintain vigil and assess the readiness of medical institutions.

On Monday and Tuesday, a statewide mock drill will be conducted to evaluate the emergency preparation of both public and private hospitals.

The most recent Covid mutation was the Omicron BF.7 sub-variant, and the current XBB1.16 sub-variant is to blame for the increase in infections.

As a precaution, the Haryana government has made face masks a mandatory in public areas.

The public has been asked to act in a Covid-appropriate manner by the state’s health agency. It has been mandated that it be put into effect across the state by the district governments and panchayats.

Moreover, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with lifestyle diseases must wear masks in Kerala.

After a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the state, Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George stated that Coronavirus related deaths are typically associated with those over 60 and those who have lifestyle conditions like diabetes.

The Puducherry government has immediately made wearing a mask in public places mandatory.

According to a statement, employees in government offices, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, liquor stores, the hospitality and entertainment industries, and commercial businesses must wear masks.

Uttar Pradesh government has directs staff to make sure that overseas travellers are screened at all airports.

The authorities ordered that all samples that tested positive for Covid should be forwarded for genome sequencing.

The health administration in Delhi has directed hospitals, polyclinics, and dispensaries to increase testing.

Medical specialists suggest the new XBB.1.16 form of the virus may be responsible for the surge in the national capital, which coincides with a gradual rise in the number of Covid cases.