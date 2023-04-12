Health Dept told to clarify on area for CHC

Tura, April 12: The AMMSU in West Garo Hills has submitted a petition to the District Medical and Health Officer in Tura, seeking clarification on the actual amount of land donated to the Health Department for setting up the Bhaitbari CHC.

In its petition to the official, the union said that as per the claims of the land donors, a total of 18 bighas of land were donated to the Health Department. However, the union added that as per present possessing area for the CHC, the quantity seemed to be less than 18 bighas.

The union sought that an inquiry be conducted into the matter so that the territory of the CHC can be settled and a boundary wall and other securities constructed.