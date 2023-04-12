Meghalaya govt all set to host G20 meeting

Shillong, April 12: Meghalaya Government stands prepared to host the G20 meeting to be held on the 17th and 18th of this month which will be attended by as many as 120 delegates.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said, ” We had a review meeting regarding the welcoming of G-20 to be held on the 17 and 18 of this month”.

“We are more or less ready to welcome the G-20 meeting,” he added

Talking about the other logistics put in place, he said, “Be it infrastructure, transportation, security we have gone through everything and we are ready now to ensure that G-20 is held successfully in Shillong”.

He also informed, “More or less not less than 120 delegates will be here in Shillong”.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that traffic congestion and management was also discussed in the review meeting and instructions have been given to the traffic department to work on the details like the roads VVIP coming in and leaving.