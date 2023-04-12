Financial literacy and digital finance launched in SGH

Tura, April 12: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) 2.0. the District Mission Management Unit, Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS), South Garo Hills District on Wednesday, launched the Nationwide Campaign on ” Financial Literacy and Digital Finance” at NIC, Hall Baghmara, which will continue till August 15.

Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman, DMMU, SGH in his speech shared the importance and objectives of these two Campaign.. In his address, the DC informed that through this campaign, the Govt envisioned to reach out to the masses in rural areas through awareness and all basic banking services should reach out to the community.

He said that SGH in particular is in dire need of banking services since Rongara Block does not have a single Bank Branch and beneficiaries have to travel miles to Baghmara to avail basic banking services. Through the BC agent services, the District administration is positive to reach out to the most deserving sections of the community, he added. He urged all Stakeholders present to give their best for the success of the campaign.

The campaign also witnessed the presence of PD, LDM, Bank Branch Manager of SGH, State Mission Manager, MSRLS, District and Block MSRLS team and the BC Agent.

The Chief Guest also urged LDM and MSRLS to converge the campaign calendar for mass outreach.

IANS