Meghalaya govt to take all parties in confidence on how to implement roster system

Shillong, April 12: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said that the State government had pleaded with the Meghalaya High Court on more than two occasions to implement the roster system prospectively and the High Court insisted that it should be implemented retrospectively.

Stating that the stand of the State government is clear on the implementation of the roster system, he recalled, “What has happened is that way back in 2022 High Court has given the ruling and again we filed the affidavit not less than three times pleading the High Court that they should allow us to implement the roster system prospectively but the High Court at that time they said it should be implemented retrospectively means from the inception”.

“So again we are waiting once CM reaches Shillong we will have Cabinet, MDA and All-party meeting and we share and discuss how to go forward,” he said.

He further said that as of today the issues lies with the State government pleading the High Court to implement it prospectively and the High Court insisted it should be implemented from the inception of the reservation policy.

It may be mentioned that the VPP has cautioned the State government that if all efforts fail, a special session of the State Assembly should be called to discuss the issue and if the State government is adverse too it, the party will reach out to the public and hit the streets in protest.