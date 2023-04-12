Meghalaya govt wants HPC to discuss on relocation blueprint this month

Shillong, April 12: The State Government has decided to sit for a meeting with the Harijan Panchayat Committe (HPC) within this month to know their stand on the government’s blueprint to relocate them.

“Deputy CM of Urban Affairs (Sniawbhalang Dhar) will come but we want to ensure we complete this work, to sit for a meeting within this month but we are also busy with G20 meeting,” said Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday.

He said, “Once Sniawbhalang joins, we will decide on the date to call the HPC, to explain the stand of the government and listen to their views and suggestions”.

The State government had invited the members of the HPC on November last year for the resumption of talks. But they had sought time to respond to the government’s proposal on relocation.

“I am not aware whether they have responded yet or not,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the government had given time till April 10 to the HPC to submit its response to the proposal for the relocation of the 342 families to the premises of the Shillong Municipal Board at Bivar Road.

In an order, a Division Bench of Meghalaya High Court, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh had requested the parties to resolve the matter by April so that relocation, if any, can take place within the next two or three months and the matter given a final quietus.

During the hearing, the government had informed the court that it has given time till April 10 to the HPC to respond to the proposal on relocation.

The next hearing will be held on April 24.

The government had given three months’ time to the HPC after submitting the relocation blueprint to its members.