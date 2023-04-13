Assam CM receives GI Registration Certification for Gamosa

Guwahati, April 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today received Geographical Indication (GI) Registration Certificate for Asomiya Gamosa from Controller General of Patent, Designs and Trademarks and Registrar of GI Registry Dr Unnat P. Pandit at a function held at Sarusajai Stadium this evening.

It may be noted that eight varieties of Gamosa namely Uka or Xadharan Gamosa, Phulam Gamosa, Bihuwan, Tiani or Pani Gamosa, Anakata Gamosa, Telos Gamosa, Dora Boron or Jor Gamosa and Gamosa have been included in GI Registration. GI Registration is a legal recognition of goods for a definite geographical area or territory and no one else out of that particular geographical area can produce and market the product.

The GI tag will also ensure protection of lakhs of weavers in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said, “It is a moment of honour and pride for the people of Assam just before the Rongali Bihu celebrations as I received the GI Tag for our pride the Asomiya Gamosa. As a result of this honour, our pride Asomiya Gamosa will receive a legal recognition for Assam which will protect its quality and distinctiveness. It will ensure protection of the interests of our weavers”.

The Chief Minister on the occasion congratulated the people of Assam on earning the honour. He said that this GI Tag would be yet another step for taking Assam and placing it on the world stage.