Over 11,000 Bihu dancers, folk artists create 2 Guinness records

Guwahati, April 13: In what can be termed as a historic moment here on Thursday evening, Assam created two Guinness world records, one for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single venue, and another for the largest ensemble of dhulias (drummers) along with other folk musicians in a single frame.

Both the records were created at the Sarusajai Stadium here with 11,304 dancers and folk musicians performing Bihu, in the presence of the official adjudicator, Rishi Nath, from the Guinness Book of World Records, who will certify the record on April 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prior to the dance performance, the official adjudicator informed that the previous largest gathering of Bihu dancers at a single was 500.

Reportedly, along with over 8000 dancers as many as 3000 drummers (dhuliyas) played the traditional dhol in a single frame, the largest ever live group performance of the traditional instrument on Thursday evening.

The performers included singers and artistes playing traditional instruments such as dhol, taal, gogona, toka, pepa and xutuli among others.

The event was organised by the Assam government with the objective of taking Bihu to the world stage, with the largest Bihu performance in a single venue, and making it to the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records in the folk dance category.

Prior to the event, the participants were engaged in workshops and auditions across 31 districts of the state. In each district, training sessions were conducted by groups of around 50 Bihu dancers or master trainers.

These workshops were attended by performers in the age group of 15 to 35 years.

Notably, choreographing over 11,000 dancers and drummers to put up a synchronised performance in a single frame was the challenge which was overcome with the event now making it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Terming the feat as a proud moment for Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “it was a challenge to bring all Bihu dancers in one frame, but it has been possible”.

“Tomorrow also, over 11,000 artistes will perform in front of the Prime Minister at the same venue. Like today, let April 14 also be a memorable day for Assam and its culture,” the chief minister said.

“The goal is to showcase Assamese identity proudly in front of the world and put Assam and its cultural heritage on the world map,” the chief minister, who was seen clapping, dancing and motivating the dancers and drummers from the stage, had said.