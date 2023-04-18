AHAM members resign en masse

Tura, April 18: As many as 71 members of AHAM from various headquarters and units including from the Central Executive Board (CEB) in Tura and Assam on Tuesday resigned en masse from the primary membership of the organization.

Besides those from headquarters Tura and Assam Zone, others who resigned included from units like Bolori, Aradongga and Boko.

In his resignation letter given to AHAM CEB President in Tura on behalf of all 71 members, Public Relations and Grievances Secretary, Sengrak Cheran Momin cited the reasons for the mass resignation as personal.