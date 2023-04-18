PM Modi to address civil servants on April 21

During the event, Modi will confer the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration as well.

These awards have been instituted with a view to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the central and state governments for the welfare of common citizens.

Exemplary work done in four identified priority programmes will be given awards, namely promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal Yojana, promoting Swasth Bharat through health and wellness centres, promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha, holistic development through aspirational district programme – overall progress with special focus on saturation approach.