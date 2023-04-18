Group complains to DC over issues at latter’s office

Tura, April 18: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) has submitted a complaint to the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner alleging various hardships being faced by the people at his office in Williamnagar.

Among others, the organization alleged the frequent shortage of forms for Birth Certificates at the office. The organization pointed out that as the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Williamnagar has to cater to the needs of people from the entire district such shortages are posing grave inconveniences to the people who come from far off villages.

The organization also claimed that there was a requirement to produce police verification to apply for a Birth Certificate for the people of Rongjeng area alone while it was not required of the same for those coming from other places of the district. The organization added that such different treatment of the people from Rongjeng amounted to harassment.

The organization also complained against a particular lady receptionist in charge of receiving Birth, Death or Caste certificates at Room number 11 at the DC Office. Alleging that the particular employee is arrogant and misbehaves with visitors, the organization sought action against her.