Assam CM  condoles death of former Governor Lt. General Ajai Singh

Guwahati, April 18: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Assam

Governor Lt. General Ajai Singh.

In a statement here today the Chief Minister said, “It is really sad to have lost a former

Governor who contributed immensely to the development of our state. A veteran of the 1965 and

1971 wars, I recollect Lt General’s Singh’s illustrious military career and invaluable contribution to

the state and nation. His demise is a great loss”.

He also prayed to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.