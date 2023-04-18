Assam CM  condoles death of former Governor Lt. General Ajai Singh

By Agencies

 

Guwahati, April 18: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Assam
Governor Lt. General Ajai Singh.
In a statement here today the Chief Minister said, “It is really sad to have lost a former
Governor who contributed immensely to the development of our state. A veteran of the 1965 and
1971 wars, I recollect Lt General’s Singh’s illustrious military career and invaluable contribution to
the state and nation. His demise is a great loss”.
He also prayed to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.

