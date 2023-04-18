Apple BKC store opens in Mumbai’s Jio World Drive; Read details

Shillong, April 18: Thousands of Apple fans and tech enthusiasts lined up outside the first physical Apple store in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai as CEO Tim Cook prepared to open its doors.

Mumbai residents will be able to browse and buy Apple products at the store, which is situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)’s Jio World Drive shopping mall. Apple’s decision to open the store is a significant move towards increasing its offline presence in the Indian market and challenging its main rival Samsung.

Nearly 5000 people attended the launch of the Apple shop in BKC; some of them came at the location as early as 8 am, or almost three hours before the doors opened formally. On Monday, Apple also held a special preview of the store when several members of the media, were given a private tour.

The shop takes a distinctive stance on the shopping process. It is roomy, cosy, and has lots of natural light flowing through the glass walls. Inside the store, there are plants, perhaps in keeping with the business’s broader environmental policy. According to Apple, this is one of the most environmentally friendly stores because it will be carbon neutral and run entirely on renewable energy.

The colour of the sales team members’ t-shirts (Green) reflects the sustainability and green motif. The staff is very adaptable and knowledgeable as well. The 100-person staff at the BKC shop is fluent in more than 20 languages, is knowledgeable about every Apple device, and is able to assist customers in using the required technologies.

The corporation has also given an Indian touch to the store, which shares the same core design philosophies as the other Apple stores around the world. Beyond the glass façade, the store’s triangular carved timber ceiling is visible.

As soon as you walk into the store, you witness a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase, two walls made of grey stone, and mosaic flooring that have been brought from Rajasthan.