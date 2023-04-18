Government puts online gambling and ‘Satta’ under scanner

Shillong, April 18: Online gambling popularly known as Satta which includes several type of games has come under the scanner of the government.

Satta King, Kolkata FF, DpBoss, are some types of online gambling and lottery games that lakhs of people play with risk of severe financial losses.

The government has now released a set of rules for online gaming which prohibit any game that involves betting and gambling and entail a framework of multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs).

Online games involved in gambling or betting will fall foul of new online gaming rules, the government had recently informed.

There will be multiple self-regulatory organisations, and these SROs will have participation from all the stakeholders including but not limited to the industry.

Satta King is among such online games which is played by lakhs of people generating crores of Rupees for the operators without any interference by the government.

What is Satta King?

The ‘Matka’ game is quite unpredictable because there is no guarantee that players who gambles on the numbers 00 to 99 will win. There are no rules to the game. It is only played by guessing. Anyone who offers advice on how to win Satta King is undoubtedly lying.

Satta King is played in online mode, which prevents the police from contacting the game’s administrators because they could be operating the game from anywhere. Despite having many tools to restrict the website promoting Satta King, the government has been unable to halt the popular but illegal Satta King.

Many people believe that tips for Satta King and other Matka games may do wonders for them, but this is untrue because there is no guessing in Satta as it is entirely dependent on luck, which can result in significant financial losses for the players. Due to this, a player must exercise prudence when playing Satta Matka.