Bernard questions extension of load shedding in Garo Hills  

Tura, April 19: Tura BJP MDC Bernard N Marak on Wednesday questioned the MePDCL’s latest circulation on additional load shedding hours for Garo HIlls and asked if the Garo people were being punished for someone’s ‘excessive overdrawal from the grid’.

“The new circulation on load shedding in Garo Hills by MePDCL is more like punishing the Garo people for someone’s excessive overdrawal from the grid. Does it mean that Garo Hills has been illegally using power or stealing power or something? I would appreciate if it can be clarified as 10 hours load shedding in Garo Hills is unjustified and amounts to a torture,” the Tura MDC said.

Coming down heavily on the corporation for picking out Garo Hills to extend load shedding hours for supposed ‘excessive overdrawal from the grid’, the Tura MDC while questioning who was responsible for ‘excessive withdrawal’ said that consumers who have cleared their bills on time and even the BPL Saubhagya beneficiaries will all be affected.

“MePDCL has mentioned only Garo Hills in their circulation which says, “Due to excessive overdrawal from the grid, MePDCL has instructed SLDC to further extend the load shedding timings for Garo Hills. Hence till a revise proper load shedding schedule is issued by MePDCL, as directed, SLDC will change the timing.” “Who is responsible for excessive withdrawal from the grid? Why should only Garo Hills face load shedding? Does it mean Garo Hills people have been stealing power or something?” he demanded to know.

The Tura MDC also questioned the status of the recently inaugurated Ganol Hydro Electric Power project adding it should be made operational if it was ready as it should suffice the power requirements of Garo Hills as it is supposed to supplement power requirements in Garo Hills area.

“Constant power cuts have been a regular feature in Garo Hills, but now 10 hours of shutdown has crippled the life of all in Garo Hills. Moreover, the rise in temperature, water scarcity, erratic mobile network etc adds up to the whole scenario and it’s frustrating the public. Garo Hills cannot be treated like this when the consumers have been clearing their dues in time. Constant load shedding contributes to the economy’s failure and it affects the most vulnerable sections of the society,” Bernard said and urged that load shedding hours are minimised and made uniform all throughout the state.