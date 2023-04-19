Complaint against Jio tower

Tura, April 19: A resident of Jangga, Wadanang in Tura has alleged improper functioning of the Jio mobile tower in the area adding complaints to the concerned authority has not yielded a response.

According to the complainant- Luthan T Sangma the problem has persisted since the last two or three months.

“We are facing problems as students are having exams and most of the work is done online and for that, we need a proper internet connection. This Jio tower installation in Jangga is just like a foundation stone and just for show,” Sangma said.

According to Sangma, a complaint in this regard has already been made to the concerned authorities but no action has been forthcoming. Sangma has once again requested that the matter be looked into.