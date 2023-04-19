Work on Shillong ropeway project expected to begin in November

Shillong, April 19 : Meghalaya Minister for Tourism Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday informed that the tender for the Shillong ropeway project will be floated in May and the work for the project is likely to commence by November this year.

Informing that he recently had discussions with the officials, he said,, “Shillong rope way project it starts from terminal point at Madan laban towards Lumparing and to view point of Shillong peak and we will have 12 cables initially and the engineering will be done as per the European standard”.

The Meghalaya Cabinet had, in September last year, approved the first passenger ropeway project in the state to be constructed from Lawsohtun to Shillong Peak at a cost Rs 138 crore.

Meanwhile, Lyngdog who also holds Arts and Culture portfolio said that there are a lot of gaps with what was committed and achieved in the SICPAC project and efforts will be made to bridge the gap beginning with a fresh name.

“Inspected two very important sites SICPAC as Arts and Culture Minister yesterday and we found a lot of gaps what was committed and what has been achieved accordingly we will try to bridge the gap beginning with the name of the project which is not the best of names we will first start with the fresh name,” said Lyngdoh.

He said, “This going to house the biggest theatre in North East India with capacity of 1700 and a lot of changes will have to be made and the handing over of the project to State government has not happened despite it being inaugurated last year”.

Talking about his visit to Orchid Resort in Mawkasiang, he said a few areas needs further enhancement and the department will be initiating a few major intervention in the project.

He also informed that Meghalaya tourism department is aligning with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and initiated new tourism projects in and Shillong and Sohra circuits with funding of Rs 70 crore besides declaring few pockets as a no honking zone to boost up tourism.

Talking about other measures to enhance the tourism sector, in the State, he said that he had a meeting with the chief minister recently who is in line to declare Khyndailad as a pedestrian zone with some access to local residents on the basis of car passes and the entire area will be pedestrianised.

He said the people who suffer the most in Shillong are the pedestrian’s and then you have the hawkers and motorists using space and leaving very limited space for people to walk.

Informing about other measures, he said, “Declaration of parts of Shilling as no honking zone. We are in the process district administration police are in constant touch and from the tourism department we have already started declaring orchid Umiam as no honking zone and similarly other areas will also be no honking zone”.

He reasoned,” The USP of Shillong is quite and serenity which is often disturbed by honking and loud music which sometimes carries beside the permissible hours”.

Informing that all efforts are also on to decongest the State capital, he said,”We are very determine to decongest Shillong and on a long term basis that will only happen with new Shillong growing up but in a short term two to three years our efforts will be to decongest the city”.

“Lot of things can be done but by making Shillong walker friendly, pedestrian friendly is a start,” he added.

Talking about hawkers he said that this will require the tourism department to work in tandem with departments like the Urban affairs PWD (Roads) line departments and efforts will be coordinated.