Unclaimed body at Ampati Civil Hospital

Ampati, April 19, 2023: A body of an adult male person has been lying unclaimed at Civil Hospital, Ampati after his semi-clad body was found in a jungle at Balalgre village under Damalgre PS of Rerapara C&RD Block in South West Garo Hills district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased person, aged 35 years, was identified as Prodip Sangma from his outpatient ticket of Tura Civil Hospital. The body has been shifted to Civil Hospital, Ampati and necessary inquest and post mortem has been done on the body in the presence of a Magistrate and BDO, Rerapara C&RD Block, A. Ch. Momin and the police, where it has since been lying unclaimed.

The family members and relatives of the deceased person have been requested to claim the body