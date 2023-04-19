Govt to float fresh EoI for Jowai landfill site

Shillong, April 19: Meghalaya Urban Affairs department is floating Expression of Interest (EOI) anew for identification of the permanent landfill site for Jowai town.

“We have taken the decision to float a new EOI in our meeting today. We are not satisfied with the lands which have been proposed for the landfill site since it is not feasible and upto the mark,” Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar told reporters here on Wednesday.

He reminded that the department had floated advertisements and interested landowners had submitted their applications.

“However, most of the lands are not feasible (for setting up of a permanent landfill),” Dhar said.

He further informed that the fresh EOI would be floated next week.

It may be mentioned here that Jowai town was badly hit due to absence of a permanent landfill for many months last year.

When asked about the permanent landfill site for Shillong since Marten dumping ground has nearly surpassed its life span, Urban Affair Minister said that the identification of the land for the permanent landfill site for Shillong and its adjoining areas has almost been completed and now the public hearing is left to be held.

“It is the prerogative of the government to get the landfill site for both Shillong and Jowai. We have another four to five years before Marten dumping ground surpasses its lifespan,” Dhar said.

Admitting that it is important to get the support of the people for a permanent landfill site, he however said that the people should be ready to part with their land since having a new landfill site is very critical.

“I think it is the responsibility of each and every stakeholder to provide us with the land. Where are we going to dump the garbage if we are not getting the land? We need to be more lenient and understand the gravity of the situation,” Deputy Chief Minister said.

When asked, the deputy chief minister expressed confidence that his department will be able to resolve the problems related to waste management.

“Don’t worry, there is a solution to every problem but it may take time,” he said.

Last year, Dhar had informed that the government is planning to set up scientific landfills for best management of waste in all districts of the state.

According to him, land of 200 acres will be required for setting up a new landfill for Shillong while 50-100 acres of land for different districts in the state.