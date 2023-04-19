Power situation will improve shortly: MD, MeECL

Shillong, April 19: The Managing Director (MD) of MeECL Sanjay Goyal today said that the situation as far as load shedding is concern in the state will improve shortly.

Stating that the gap between power demand and supply still exists, he refused to admit the Hydro power project in the state have failed to generate power.

He also informed that the duration of load shedding in Shillong is slightly short in comparison to other parts of the state owing to the fact that Shilllong is the capital and Bill collection here is quite good.