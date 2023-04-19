Heatwave continues across India; rain brings relief in some parts

Shillong, April 19: Heatwave continued across India as temperature rose to 45 degrees Celsius in many parts. However rain brought relief in some north-western parts.

The third day in a row saw scorching heat in Delhi, with some weather stations recording maximum temperatures at least five degrees Celsius over average.

The North-western Indian plains will begin to get some reprieve from the high temperatures on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted a western disturbance active in the western Himalayan region.

Yesterday, the 18th April 2023: Observed Temperature and Humidity as recorded at 12 UTC shows 48 station reported more than 42°C with the highest 44.2°C over interior Odisha (Baripada & Jharsuguda) and East Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj & Hamirpur) @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @WMO pic.twitter.com/uNGthgvVl7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 19, 2023

IMD in a statement said, “Latest Satellite and radar observations show the movement of an intense convective cloud mass across Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, leading to favourable conditions for light to moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells of intense rain along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hailstorms over the region during next 3-4 hours”.

The highest temperature in Punjab was 41 degrees Celsius in Bathinda. In Amritsar, the temperature reached 36.6 degrees Celsius, while in Patiala, it reached 41.2 degrees Celsius.

The capital of the two states, Chandigarh, registered a high temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius. Notably, the highest temperatures have been hovering over average for the past week across the two states.

In isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal, a severe heatwave is expected to last for the next two days, according to the weather department. It is extremely possible that the hot, humid weather will persist in Kolkata and the surrounding districts.