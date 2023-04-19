India records 10,542 Coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 38 deaths

Shillong, April 19: With an increase in Covid-19 in India, 10,542 cases and 38 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

With 38 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the total toll rose to 5,31,190.

According to the government, there are now 63,562 active cases of Coronavirus, or 0.14% of all Covid-19 cases in the country.

The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 4.39%. The Health Ministry states that the case fatality rate is 1.18%.

Up to this point, 4,42,50,649 people have recovered from Covid-19, and the country as a whole has a 98.67% recovery rate.

There were 11 fatalities and 7,633 new Covid-19 cases reported in the country on Tuesday.