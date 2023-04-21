Coronavirus infections rising across country; 11629 cases reported

Shillong, April 21: The rise in Coronavirus cases was witnessed for yet another day when 11,629 cases were reported from across the country.

As per the information made public by the Union Health ministry on Friday, 11,692 new instances of Covid were reported in India in last 24 hours. Covid-19 also claimed lives of 19 people including nine from Kerala.

There are 66,170 active cases in total as of right now. In comparison to yesterday’s figures, when 12,591 cases were reported, the number of new Covid cases has decreased.

A total of 2,29,739 tests were performed in a single day, with a 5.08 percent daily positivity rate.

According to the health ministry, the national recovery rate is currently 98.67%, with active cases making up 0.15 percent of all infections.